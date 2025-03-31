It seemed like it was the question EVERYONE was asking this afternoon across our area.

“What Was That Loud Sound? My Whole House Shook"

From about 2:30 until just after 3:00 pm on Monday, we saw hundreds of comments in local community groups asking what was happening and why there were loud sounds in the area?

We saw these posts on Facebook, NextDoor and more.

The sounds seemed to be reported in areas like Levittown (Bucks County) and Cherry Hill (Camden County) and everywhere in between.

While the answer as to the cause seemed kind of obvious to us, we wanted to be sure. So we checked out what happened for ourselves.

Cause of Mystery Sounds Easily Identified in South Jersey and Philly Burbs

Those sounds everyone was hearing? They were military jets from the United States Air Force circling the area as they prepared to complete a flyover for a big event in the area.

What was that big event?

Yeah. It was the Philadelphia Phillies home opener for the 2025 season at Citizens Bank Park.

The jets flew over as part of the pre-game ceremonies just before the first pitch at 3:05 p.m.

Prior to that they were likely circling the area as they prepared for the event.

