Good news if you loved the iconic Lord & Taylor department store.

It's making a big comeback, according to Forbes.

Lord & Taylor Department Store is making a comeback

After suffering during the pandemic, like so many other businesses, and going through a change in owners, it's being relaunched by Regal Brands Global as a discount luxury e-commerce business in 2025.

Lord And Taylor Files For Bankruptcy Amid Covid-19 Pandemic Getty Images loading...

Don't worry, they’re bringing back both familiar designer goods and products with the Lord & Taylor name on them.

I love Lord & Taylor. Everything just seemed to fit me right. I was in mourning when it closed a few years ago. I constantly shopped at the Quaker Bridge Mall and Freehold Raceway Mall locations.

Regal Brands Global is the new owner of Lord & Taylor and has big plans for it.

Did you know that the Lord & Taylor brand is 198 years old?

Lord And Taylor To Close It's Flagship 5th Avenue Store Getty Images loading...

The online store will be revamped and offer a mix of high-end designer items, exclusive Lord & Taylor merchandise, and even a section focused on affordable fashion for younger shoppers (think Gen Z).

There will be a lot to choose from, including a luxury category for designer brands, a heritage section celebrating the brand's rich history, and a dedicated dress collection (my favorite).

So, what happened to Lord & Taylor?

The company has changed hands a few times in recent years.

After struggling to move along with the modern retail world, it closed its Fifth Avenue flagship store in 2019 and later became part of a few different ownership groups.

The latest takeover was in September when Regal Brands revived the classic brand.

This time around, the focus will be on online shopping, although I wish some local stores would open again. I miss shopping at Lord & Taylor.

Lord & Taylor NYC 2015 Holiday Windows Unveiling With Austin Mahone Astrid Stawiarz loading...

Lord & Taylor will be online and in select stores

Regal Brands sees the future of retail as online shopping, but, they plan to have Lord & Taylor-branded items at high-end stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.

By early 2025, you should start to see new Lord & Taylor products both online and in some stores.

I'm excited to see Lord & Taylor make a comeback.

I'll let you know if I find out anything else or when it will officially launch.

For more information, click here.

