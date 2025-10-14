A popular restaurant was damaged by fire last night in New Hope, according to the New Hope Free Press.

There was a fire at The Logan Inn Monday night

The New Hope Eagle Fire Company and other mutual aid fire companies from the surrounding area responded to The Logan Inn on Monday evening (October 13) at 7:30 PM.

Google Google loading...

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the Inn from miles away. A ladder truck was used to get up to the roof area to extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Philly cheesesteak restaurant opening another Bucks County location

The fire was brought under control around 8:45 PM, the article states. To see pictures from the scene, click here.

The Upper Makefield Volunteer Fire Company reported on Facebook that its members assisted with the fire in the kitchen and on the third floor.

No word on the extent of the damage to the building. The Bucks County Fire Marshal's office was on scene and today said the fire "appeared to be accidental."

Get our free mobile app

There was another fire at The Logan Inn last year too

The Logan Inn, at the intersection of West Ferry and South Main Streets, was damaged by fire just last year as well (November 12, 2024). Flames were seen coming from the roof. Guests were having dinner in the restaurant at the time. There were no injuries.

That fire was ruled accidental by the Bucks County Fire Marshal at the time. The Inn did sustain a great deal of water damage from the firefighters putting the fire out.

READ MORE: Nifty Fifty's opens new Bucks County location

The Inn itself didn't comment on Monday's fire, although an event that was supposed to be at the Inn tonight has been relocated.

The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce Networking Event is now at Olde Steakhouse, also in New Hope, at 6 PM. It's free to attend.

Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize? Before social media, these '80s icons earned their fame the hard way — and while some are still in the spotlight, others may be harder to place today. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz