The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape.

Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon.

The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed she'll be leaving the City of Philadelphia and CBS 3 a little later this month.

Abreu shared the news on social media Tuesday morning (February 7) saying that she's excited for her next chapter, which she called a "full circle moment."

It's not clear where Abreu is headed, but she says she'll be announcing her next move soon.

Abreu joined the CBS 3 morning team in February 2020 after the station's previous morning forecaster, Katie Fehlinger, left the station that previous fall.

At the time Fehlinger said that she was excited about a new chapter.

"I now need to put my focus on my girls, my husband, the goal of a healthier lifestyle, and the freedom that comes with setting my own schedule," Fehlinger wrote at the time of her departure.

As for Abreu, she certainly had a wild time during her tenure with the station.

"Time flies by when you’re having fun! And a lot has happened since February 2020," she wrote. "I survived a global pandemic, Several tornado outbreaks thanks to Tropical Storm Isaias and Ian. The epic blizzard last winter in Atlantic City and the Vine Street Expressway swallowed by Mother Nature’s fury."

Even Changes Underway with Philadelphia's CBS 3 Weather Team in 2023

Composite via CBS 3 Composite via CBS 3 loading...

This is the latest change that has affected the station's weather team. Back in January, Bill Kelly debuted as the station's Chief Meteorologist.

Kelly, a local native, now appears on the station's 5 pm, 6 pm and 11 pm newscasts (plus the 10 pm broadcast on the CW Philly).

Meanwhile, Kate Bilo, who previously served as the evening meteorologist, moved to daytime newscasts on the station. She's now the weathercaster on CBS Philadelphia's 12 noon and 4 pm broadcasts daily.

In addition, the station she's expanded her role on the network's streaming services.

Weekend forecasters for CBS Philadelphia include former NBC 10 meteorologist Tammie Souza and the newly hired Andrew Kozak.

CBS Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia loading...

It's not clear what's next for the weather team in the wake of Abreu's departure. We've reached out to CBS 3 for a comment.

NBC 10 Philadelphia's Steve Sosna Announces Departure

NBC10 Philadelphia NBC10 Philadelphia loading...

Meanwhile, NBC10's weather team is also about to suffer another loss in 2023.

Meteorologist Steve Sosna announced he'll be leaving the City of Philadelphia in early March 2023 as he moves to Washington, D.C.

Steve Sosna Kinda Looks Like This Famous Schitt's Creek Character

Steve Sosna Kinda Looks Like This Famous Schitt's Creek Character

“My husband recently got an incredible job within the federal government, and so we're off to Washington DC. He's already there,” Sosna wrote in a social media post. “This is an opportunity that I could not hold him back from-- as it is his dream, and he followed me to PHILLY 6 years ago for my dream.”

Sosna, by the way, said he has found work in that area “at a fabulous station,” but says he cannot announce the details about his new gig just yet.

