Philadelphia’s Fourth of July concert will have a drastically different look. That’s because with less than 24 hours until the show on the Ben Franklin Parkway, the show’s headlining act has dropped out of the show. The news marks the latest causality to the effects of the District Council 33 strike which has rocked the city since Tuesday morning.

LL COOL J Drops Out of Wawa Welcome America Concert

LL COOL J will not be performing at Friday night’s Fourth of July concert. He was scheduled to perform as one of the headliners on the Wawa Welcome America stage along with Jazmine Sullivan Jojo and more.

The rap icon shared the news in a post on Instagram late Thursday night saying that he won’t be performing because of the ongoing DC 33 strike.

“I never ever ever want to disappoint my fans… especially in Philadelphia,” the rapper said in the social media post. “There is absolutely no way that I could perform cross a picket line and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage.”

Philadelphia's Mayor Cherelle Parker Reacts to LL COOL J's Cancelation

Mayor Cherelle Parker has issued a statement reacting to the news of the cancelation.

'I spoke personally with LL Cool J today. I respect his decision, and understand his desire to see the city unified. He is always welcome in Philadelphia," Parker said late Thursday evening.

She shared the statement on social media:

Preparations Continue to For the Fourth of July in Philly, In Spite of Strike

Up until tonight, the event’s organizers with Wawa Welcome America and city officials had been assuring visitors and concertgoers that the entire show would go on despite the strike which affects nearly 9,000 city workers (across all types of services including sanitation, water, and airport operations).

"There will be no stopping us on delivering what will be the best in the country Fourth of July free concert here on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway," the city's Director of Special Events Jazelle Jones said earlier in the day on Thursday.

LL COOL J Is In Philadelphia Anyway

LL COOL J says he is hopeful that a resolution will be reached between city officials and the union. In fact, the rapper says he will still be in the city on Friday, and if a resolution is reached before showtime, he will perform on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

As of this moment, however, it sounds like both sides are pretty far from an agreement still so a resolution between now and show time seems unlikely.

Wawa Welcome America Still Scheduled for Friday Evening in Philadelphia

The Wawa Welcome America concert is still scheduled to go on with performances from Jazmine Sullivan, and Jojo. Neither of those artists have publicly commented on the strike (so far).

The festivities are slated to start around 7 pm, and will culminate with the city’s annual fireworks display near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.