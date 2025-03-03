Ohhh, this is exciting.

L.L. Bean, the popular clothing and outdoor store, has plans to open its very first Central Jersey location.

Yes, Central Jersey does exist...let's not get into that again.

This will only be L.L. Bean's 4th New Jersey location

There are currently only three L.L.Bean locations in the Garden State. One in Freehold (Freehold Raceway Mall), Marlton (The Promenade at Sagemore), and Paramus (Paramus Park Mall).

This fourth location will be in Bridgewater.

It will be in Chimney Rock Crossing located off of Route 22 at 348 Chimney Rock Road.

L.L. Bean will be moving into the over 15,000 square-foot space where Cost Plus World Market used to be.

Cost Plus World Market closed for good back at the end of 2020 due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many other retail stores and restaurants.

I love L.L. Bean. It's been around forever (it was founded in 1912) and carries quality products that never go out of style.

Who doesn't have one of these classic L.L. Bean bags?

Or, these boots. The company even made a vehicle called the Bootmobile because they're so popular.

Before the retail stores started to pop up in New Jersey, the only option you had to shop L.L. Bean was to order through the catalog.

My mother ordered many of her clothes through the catalog.

Now, it will be so nice to have a store to try clothes on in.

The company says they're hoping to open this summer. No exact date has been set yet.

I'll let you know if I hear anything else.

