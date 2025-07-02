The date's been set for the grand opening of Central Jersey's very first L.L. Bean retail store, according to a press release.

The first Central Jersey L.L. Bean store is opening in Bridgewater

The iconic, and still popular, apparel and outdoor outfitters brand is setting up shop in Bridgewater. It will be in the Chimney Rock Crossing shopping center on Chimney Rock Road.

The Grand Opening is July 25

The doors will officially open on Friday, July 25.

This is not only the first location in Central Jersey, it's the first L.L. Bean retail store in Somerset County. The brand's goal is to "meet customers where they are."

The Grand Opening on Friday, July 25 will kick off an entire weekend of fun at the new store. On Friday, the ribbon-cutting will be at 8:45 am. There will be representatives from L.L.Bean, local elected officials, and YMCA partners on hand for the festivities. L.L. Bean is making a $10,000 contribution to Bridgewater YMCA, showing its commitment to the community.

The first 100 customers in line will get $50 L.L. Bean gift cards

Also on Friday, the first 100 customers will receive a $50 L.L. Bean gift card. You can start to line up at 6 am.

On Friday and Saturday from 9 am - 3 pm, there will be family-friendly activities like a boot lace customization bar, photos with the L.L.Bean Bootmobile, and more, plus, there will be refreshments.

Kristen Jones, District Manager for L.L.Bean. “We’re excited to open our fourth store in New Jersey and connect with the Bridgewater community. Central Jersey is filled with great places to get outside and we’re eager to help more people enjoy the outdoors, bringing our heritage of quality, craftsmanship, service, and outdoor expertise to even more Garden State residents.”

If you've ever bought anything from L.L. Bean you know it last forever, especially the iconic off-white, canvas bags with the two-strap handles. I also have L.L. Bean shirts that I've worn for a decade or more.

The new L.L. Bean at Chimney Rock Crossing is located at 348 Chimney Rock Road in Bound Brook, NJ. Go check it out. Store hours are Monday - Saturday from 9 am - 8 pm, and on Sunday from 11 am - 6 pm.