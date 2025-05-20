This is a cause for celebration. It’s a celebration that we don’t often get to feel in town because it’s pretty rare for a NEW gay bar to open in Philly (or any city). But that happens TONIGHT!

It's been quite a while in the making. We first heard about this new place last May.

So to say that I’m excited would be a bit of an understatement. I. cannot. wait.

Little Gay Pub Announces Tuesday Opening

Yes, Little Gay Pub just confirmed that they will open their doors to the public this evening (Tuesday, May 20) for a bit of a soft opening.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Heading to See Beyoncé in NJ? Here's Your Concert Guide!

The bar – which is located at the corner of 13th and Drury Streets in Philly – has been a labor of love for the bar’s three owners — Benjamin Gander, Dusty Martinez, and Dito Sevilla.

They also operate the Little Gay Pub in Washington, D.C. Last May they announced plans to expand their operation a bit further north with a new Philly location in the heart of our Gayborhood.

Little Gay Pub Was a Year + in the Making

Since then, they've spent the better part of a year planting their flag in Philly.

From the interior decorations to the roof deck to curating a menu, it surely looks like no expense was spared in both time and money as they built the bar.

A look inside Philadelphia's newest Gay bar, Little Gay Pub, which opens this week. Photo provided by Little Gay Pub Philadelphia A look inside Philadelphia's newest Gay bar, Little Gay Pub, which opens this week. Photo provided by Little Gay Pub Philadelphia loading...

Known for their style (and their very selfie-friendly bathrooms) in Washington, D.C., Little Gay Pub is not your typical run of the mill space.

Their hope? To make all clientele (both young and old) feel welcome. After all, Philly was the birthplace of the term "Gayborhood," and it sounds like these guys are embracing our community.

A look inside Philadelphia's newest Gay bar, Little Gay Pub, which opens this week. Photo provided by Little Gay Pub Philadelphia A look inside Philadelphia's newest Gay bar, Little Gay Pub, which opens this week. Photo provided by Little Gay Pub Philadelphia loading...

“We created a space that’s timeless and classic. We hope all the things we put on the wall just grow and grow over time. I also hope that we’re attracting more people who have stopped going out in recent years,” Gander told PhillyMag.com last week in an interview.

READ MORE: Post Malone & Jelly Roll in Philly This Week, Here's Your Guide

The space is really unique. It’s been home to quite a few restaurants in recent years. Like a soup eatery.

Seriously.

And I gotta say... that felt like a bit of a waste of space for such a gorgeous roof deck because nobody feels compelled to eat soup on a roof on a sunny summer day.

The owners of the Little Gay Pub will welcome customers today. Photo provided by Little Gay Pub The owners of the Little Gay Pub will welcome customers today. Photo provided by Little Gay Pub loading...

More Surprises Are In Store at Little Gay Pub

The bar's owners say we'll be surprised when we walk upstairs.

“Downstairs, the bar is very much like in D.C. We want to stick to who we are there, but we’re very excited to reveal upstairs, which is very much a surprise for Philadelphians,” they told PhillyMag.com this week.

AND that is a reason to be excited.

When I visited their Washington, D.C. location last summer, it was a very welcoming space. In fact, I made it a point to go BACK later that night because the staff and patrons were so friendly.

So I know the ENTIRE Gayborhood is excited to welcome our new friends to town. We’ve been waiting!

We can’t wait to celebrate Pride 2025 with our new family.