Hakuna Matata! The Lion King Is Coming to Philly This Week!

I am really excited about this one. In fact, this is an event that I've had marked on my calendar for MONTHS, and it's finally here!

Disney's hit Broadway Musical, The Lion King, is returning to Philadelphia for four weeks only at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. The Lion King opens on August 16 and runs through September 10th.

It marks the first time the show has hit the stage in Philadelphia in nearly a decade.

“There is nothing quite like this production, which mesmerizes audiences with astounding puppetry, inventive costuming, and an award-winning score,” said Matías Tarnopolsky, president, and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.

Lion King

The Lion King has been wowing audiences since it first opened on Broadway 25 years ago. The accolades and accomplishments for the show are incredible. In fact, it won six Tony Awards in 1998 including Best Musical.

By the way, there have been 27 global productions (so far), and those shows have been seen by over 112 million people.

So... I have to say I was a little ashamed to admit that I have never seen a production of this The Lion King cause it always gets rave reviews. But, the wait will finally end for me this weekend. I'm going to see the show this weekend.

How Can I Get Tickets To See The Lion King In Philadelphia?

Tickets are on sale now on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' website and in person at their box office.

I checked the website and there are some great seats still available, but hurry, cause they may not last long.

This production is special for Philly. Two hometown cast members will appear on Pride Rock in Philly.

Nick LaMedica, a native of Newark, DE will be playing the role of Zazu.

LaMedica told 6ABC that one night he'll have 150 guests in attendance to see the show.

Plus, Eric Bean Jr., a graduate of Philadelphia's University of the Arts will appear as an ensemble cast member.

Yes, his teachers from the University of the Arts will be seeing Bean Jr. in the show, he recently told Philadelphia 6 ABC.

Some Rush Tickets May Be Available for The Lion King in Philadelphia

By the way, if you're thinking about heading to the show last minute, I always check the Community Rush Page on the Kimmel Cultural Campus' website for last-minute ticket opportunities that may exist as well.

Welcome to town Pride Rock & The Lion King. You can click here for all show times & ticket info.



