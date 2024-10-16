Former One Direction Star Liam Payne Has Died at the Age of 31

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has died after falling form the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina.

Multiple outlets have confirmed the news including ABC News and CNN, as of 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police officials told CNN that they responded to a call at a hotel in Buenos Aires Wednesday evening. He fell from the third floor of the hotel balcony, they say.

It's not clear if that fall was intentional or accidental.

Buenos Aires police tell CNN that police also received a call about an "aggressive man" who was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It was not immediately clear if that "agressive" person was Payne or another guest.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information soon.