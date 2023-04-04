It's finally here! Lewis Capaldi will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday (April 4), and we cannot wait for the show.

It's a completely sold-out show.

Lewis has been making headlines for his performance on the North American 2023 Tour.

It seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead.

If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at The Met Philly. We've got that here.

What Time Does the Lewis Capaldi Concert in Philadelphia Start?

There is an opening act, Em Beihold, on several dates of the tour, including Philadelphia.

The doors to the venue will open at 7 p.m., and the show is listed as an 8:00 pm start time.

Per our best guesstimates, we think Em Beihold will take to the stage right around the time that the event begins (between 8:00 and 8:05 pm). Click here to view her recent setlists.

The show's headliner, Lewis Capaldi, will take to the stage around 8:50 pm, we think.

These are just our best estimates based on the other venues. And of course, these are subject to change. As someone who loves to tailgate until the last possible second before a concert starts, I suggest you don't cut it TOO close to the show starting.

What Will Lewis Capaldi's Setlist For Philadelphia Be?

Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

Forget Me

Forever

Lost on You

Heavenly Kind of State of Mind

Fade

Before You Go

Bruises

Wish You the Best

Grace

Pointless Hold Me While You Wait

What Was Lewis Capaldi's Philadelphia Encore?

How I'm Feeling Now

Someone You Loved

If you're going to the show, have fun! And tag us in your pics on the 'gram @945PST.