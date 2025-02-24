Major Shake Up Coming to Both NBC 4 New York and NBC 10 Philadelphia

A major change is about to hit your TV screens at two of the nation's largest NBC affiliates.

In fact, if you watch TV news in either the Philadelphia or New York markets, you WILL notice this change.

NBC Nightly News Anchor Lester Holt To Step Down

It was just announced moments ago that Lester Holt will be stepping down for the network's flagship broadcast, NBC Nightly News.

Holt is the anchor and managing editor of the program. He has held that role for nearly a decade. He was named the anchor of the show back in June 2015 when Brian Williams stepped down. Up to that point, Holt had been anchoring the weekend broadcast.

Lester Holt now focus on his full-time role as the anchor for NBC News' "Dateline" program, according to a statement shared with the press.

The transition is expected to come "at the beginning of the summer."

Who Will Replace Lester Holt at NBC Nightly News?

This is where things could get really interesting. NBC News did not immediately name a successor for the show.

However, it's possible that the network could look to one of its local markets for the next big star.

Could it be one of WNBC (NBC 4 New York)'s anchors or reporters like Natalie Pasquarella or David Ushery? Or could it be one of NBC 10 Philadelphia's stars like Jacqueline London or Fred Shropshire?

Both NBC stations in New York and Philadelphia are owned and operated by NBC Universal.

So it kinda feels like it's possible. But, honestly, we're just speculating.

Though, it's happened before, just look at this because it JUST happened.

CBS New York Anchor Maurice DuBois Tapped for CBS Evening News

In late January, CBS New York's longtime local anchor (of the stations 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. broadcasts), Maurice DuBois, moved into a role with the network.

DuBois joined John Dickerson to co-anchor the weekday edition of the CBS Evening News Broadcast as Nora O'Donnell stepped away from the program.

The show, by the way, actually moved from broadcasting in Washington, D.C. to New York with the changes.

We'll see if any such changes are in store for NBC New York or Philadelphia.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV's Most Famous Anchors & Reporters From Sue Simmons and Roz Abrams to Ernie Anastos and Jim Rosenfield, New York City's media landscape has been shaped by some of the most iconic anchors (and reporters) ever. But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST