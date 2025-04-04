Is It Legal to Ride in the Bed of a Pickup Truck in Pennsylvania?

Remember when everyone would just pile in the back of pickup trucks and drive from point A to point B?

That seems like such a strange concept now, but back in the day, that was the norm!

I’m sure you’ve seen family pictures of everyone in the back of a pickup truck or even old movies of everyone doing the same.

Driving Laws in Pennsylvania

While it would be nice to just pile all of your friends into one truck and get wherever you’re going, we know now that that causes some safety concerns.

I was curious, though, is it ACTUALLY illegal to have people ride in the back of your pickup truck in Pennsylvania?

Or just frowned upon?

Shockingly, the laws about riding in the bed of a pickup truck vary from state to state.

I just figured it would be illegal everywhere, but there are actually some loopholes depending on where you are. In Pennsylvania, it’s shockingly not 100% illegal.

Is It Legal To Have Passengers In The Bed of Your Truck in PA (Pennsylvania)?

According to Anderson Injury Lawyers, the law states that nobody under 18 can ride in the bed of a truck, and the truck can not go any faster than a speed of 35 miles per hour.

So technically, if you’re 19 and your friend is driving 34 miles per hour, you can get away with it.

This is shocking and confusing to me, considering the safety concerns this warrants, but if it’s your dream to drive around your neighborhood in the bed of a pickup truck, according to this information, you can!

The more you know, right?

