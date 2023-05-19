YES! After a U-Haul Crash Shut Them Down, This Iconic Philly Deli is BACK!

A local favorite deli in Philadelphia has finally bounced back after a rattling incident lasst year!

You might remember back in November 2022 when Lee's Deli, located at 4700 Baltimore Ave in West Philadelphia, was struck by a U-Haul truck. The truck was crashed just about halfway inside of the deli, breaking one of the main support beam and forcing the apartments above to evacuate and the deli to shut down. Miraculously, no one was hurt.

Get our free mobile app

Once the shop had to shut down, many local were worried that they would stay closed permanently since it's been such a fixture for nearly 30 years! It's been a local favorite since 1993.

This was devastating to the community and the owner, as it was uncertain whether or not they'd be able to bounce back. The community loved the deli so much, that a GoFundMe was organized to help mitigate the cost of repairs.

Well, after about half a year, and a lot of patience and repairs, Lee's Deli is back in business! Here's the simple, yet exciting announcement they made on their Instagram page. They'll be open Tues - Sat, from 10 am - 7 pm! They're available on DoorDash, by phone, and in person!

The comment section is absolutely loaded with words and emojis of celebration and congratulations!

"This was the ultimate post. No more words necessarily Mr Lee!!!!!"

"Ayyyeeee! Welcome back"

"See you tomorrow for lunch!!"

"LEGENDARY"

So awesome that such a beloved, locally-owned place is back on its legs! Hopefully they stay open for another 30 years. Watch where you drive your U-Haul trucks!!

More than 80 Pennsylvania Towns Are on A Ticket Blitz PennDOT has joined with the Pennsylvania State Police and more than 80 local townships across southeastern Pennsylvania to target aggressive driving with more tickets and citations possible. The 86 townships that are part of this initiative are located throughout Bucks County, Pa.; Chester County, Pa; Delaware County, Pa.; Montgomery County, Pa.; and even Philadelphia, Pa.