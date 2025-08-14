Don't you think it feels like everything is more expensive than it used to be? Lately, it seems like no matter where you g,o there are new fees and higher price tags on just about everything.

It can make you feel like that dream home or perfect vacation is slipping further out of reach, but you are definitely not the only one feeling this way.

Many people have been relocating out of certain areas because the cost of living has increased significantly.

The good news is, if you are looking for a place that is easier on your wallet, you may not have to go very far

Affordable Neighborhoods in Pennsylvania

A recent study from 24/7 Wall St has named the least expensive neighborhood in the entire country, and the spot that came in first is actually right here in Pennsylvania

“Real estate prices, which started to rise rapidly in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, slowed their advance last year due to mortgage rates, which peaked at 7% for a 30-year fixed mortgage.” - 24/7 Wall St.

A new study was conducted to highlight to most expensive and the least expensive neighborhoods across America based on a per-square-foot calculation.

Based on a per-square-foot calculation by 24/7 Wall St., the least expensive neighborhood in America is Homewood North, Allegheny County, PA.

This neighborhood, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has a cost of $29 per sq f,t which, based on this study, is the lowest in the country.

A few runners-up for being the least expensive neighborhoods in the United States are located in Hinds County, Mississippi, and Lake County, Indiana.

