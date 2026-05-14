Memorial Day is just days away and so is the annual fair and festival season across New Jersey. And one of the biggest is returning with a state fair and carnivals across New Jersey.

L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair Returns for 2026

It's back! The 2026 L.E.A.D. State Fair will return to West Windsor. The tradition continues at the Mercer County Festival Grounds in West Windsor.

It'll run June 26- July 5.

There's sure to be a lot of fun. Each year the event brings carnival rides, games, food, live entertainment, fireworks, and more. The exact event calendar for the State Fair will be posted soon on their website. So check back soon.

AND keep scrolling to learn more about the L.E.A.D. Fest Carnivals that are coming across New Jersey this summer. We have a complete list of those posted below.

L.E.A.D. Strives For Safer Communities

L.E.A.D. FEST is the community events portion of L.E.A.D. Inc.

What is L.E.A.D.? They are a nonprofit that delivers evidence-based drug and violence prevention programs to local communities nationwide. They are on a mission to create safer, healthier communities free of drugs, bullying, and violence across the United States.

You can check out all of the work they do on their website by clicking here.

L.E.A.D. Fest Carnivals Announced Across New Jersey

While the State Fair is their biggest event of the summer, there are also carnivals scheduled all over New Jersey this summer.

Here's a list of those events:

Paramus, NJ - May 22 - June 7 - The L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival brings family fun to the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ. You can click here for ticketing info.

The L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival brings family fun to the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ. You can click here for ticketing info. Hackensack, NJ - June 4 - June 14 - The L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival brings family fun to the Ohr-Yisroel in Hackensack, NJ.

The L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival brings family fun to the Ohr-Yisroel in Hackensack, NJ. Tabernacle, NJ - June 6 - 20 - The L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival brings family fun to the Church of the Holy Eucharist in Tabernacle, NJ.

The L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival brings family fun to the Church of the Holy Eucharist in Tabernacle, NJ. Mahwah, NJ - June 25 - 28 - The L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival brings family fun to the Commodore Perry Fields in Mahwah, NJ.

The L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival brings family fun to the Commodore Perry Fields in Mahwah, NJ. Lawrenceville, NJ - July 15 - 19 - The L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival brings family fun to the Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence, NJ.

For more info on these, check out the events tab on their website.



NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant



