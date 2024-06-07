Rider University To Host Lawrence, NJ’s Annual Fireworks Show June 28
It's that time of year again. Let the fun begin.
The 4th of July will be here before you know it. I'm sure you'll hear plenty of fireworks in the area.
Lawrence Township has an annual celebration and it's once again being held at Rider University.
Lawrence Township Fireworks are June 28
Save the date. The Lawrence Township Fireworks will be held on Friday, June 28th.
The festivities kick off at 6 pm.
There's always a great vibe throughout this event. Everyone just hangs out and relaxes.
There is a tropical theme
This year, it will be like a beach party without the beach...a tropical vibe.
You're asked to wear Hawaiian shirts, flip flops, leis, whatever you have.
If you don't have tropical things to wear, you can always stick with patriotic colors...shirts or hats.
You'll see some people tossing a ball around or throwing a frisbee. It's just good old-fashioned fun.
Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and your appetite. There will be food trucks onsite with lots of great food to choose from.
Your children will love the Bubble Guy Show from 7 - 8 pm.
Live music will kick off at 7:30 pm with Jimmy Buffett tribute band, Parrot Beach. Don't be shy, grab your friends and get up and dance.
The Lawrence Township fireworks are always one of the best shows in the area. The show will begin, shortly after it gets dark, around 9:30 pm.
Hopefully, the weather cooperates. If not, a rain date has been set for the next night, Saturday, June 29th, same time.
Rider University is located at 2083 Lawrenceville Road in Lawrenceville, NJ.
Bring your family and friends for a great time.
