The excitement is brewing in Lawrence Township for its first-ever Lawrence PRIDEfest.

All are welcome and encouraged to come out and show support.

The celebration of love, diversity, and inclusion is being organized by Lawrence Neighbors Together, a coalition of Lawrence organizations and individuals committed to mutual respect, compassion, and justice.

Get ready to have some fun!

Lawrence PRIDEfest is June 15 from 9am - 1pm

The free event will take place from 9am - 1pm in the Lawrence Shopping Center parking lot (the side lot, near Burlington).

Register now for the Pride Walk Run Roll Race

There will be festive activities throughout the day for all ages, starting with the inaugural Pride Walk Run Roll.

It's a 3-mile walk, run, or roll event. All abilities are invited to participate in this event aimed at promoting health, wellness, and community spirit.

Feel free to dress up in all the colors of the rainbow and join the fun. The more festive the better.

The race starts at 8:30am

Warmup will be at 8am with the race stepping off at 8:30am sharp.

Please register to be a part of the race by clicking here.

There will also be a diverse group of vendors and exhibitors, family-friendly activities, food and refreshments for sale, and local live entertainment.

"This is an opportunity for our community to come together in a demonstration of compassion and commitment to each of our neighbors," said organizer Martha Friend.

Friend continued, "At the festival, after the Fun Run Walk & Roll, we have the added benefit of highlighting local businesses in the Lawrence Shopping Center, and throughout Lawrence. This festival will demonstrate why Lawrence Township is simply the best place to live!”

Bring your family and friends for a fantastic day of fun and the feeling of community.

Lawrence PRIDEfest will be in the Lawrence Shopping Center located at 2495 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ.

There is plenty of parking.

For the race route, sponsors, list of activities, live performers, and more click here.

Happy PRIDE!

