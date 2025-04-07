If you like to start your day with a warm bagel, there's a new shop in the area that you should check out, well sort of, keep reading.

Lawrence Bagel is new in the Lawrence Shopping Center

Lawrence Bagel is now open in the Lawrence Shopping Center on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence, Township.

If you're familiar with the shopping center, it's next to New Jersey Camera and One Hour Photo (great place) and The Kink Centre hair salon.

When I first heard this news I thought it was strange that there would be two bagel shops in the same shopping center. Manhattan Bagel has been there for many years.

But, when I went to take a look, I realized the new bagel shop is in the same spot as Manhattan Bagel, which has permanently closed.

There's a red, makeshift banner with the new name, "Lawrence Bagel" on it, hanging where Manhattan Bagel's sign once was.

I got in touch with the owner who explained what's going on.

The owner didn't renew his contract with Manhattan Bagel

You see, Manhattan Bagel is a franchise and when the owner's contract was up, he did not renew.

Therefore, Manhattan Bagel became the new, independent bagel shop, Lawrence Bagel.

When I asked if anything was new in Lawrence Bagel, he said it was just a name change and we'd still be getting the best quality bagels.

Lawrence Bagel is on DoorDash and other delivery services

He emphasized that Lawrence Bagel wants to make your day more convenient by offering DoorDash, Grub Hub, and EZ Cater, if you need food for work.

Go check it out. You know what they say...breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Lawrence Shopping Center is located at 2495 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ.

