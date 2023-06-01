There's a big, fun event going on today (Thursday, June 1st) in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) for anyone in Law Enforcement and their families.

It's Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at AllCure Spine and Sports Medicine at 100 Cabot Drive from 12pm to 4pm.

It's a beautiful day for some fun. Bring your appetite...there's going to be food trucks (DeLorenzo's Pizza and an ice cream) a bunch of raffles too. Plus, while you're there you can get a free physical therapy, occupational therapy and chiropractic consultation and other treats and surprises

For more information, click here.

AllCure Spine and Sports Medicine has three locations in Hamilton, Monroe and Somerset.

Look Inside This $25 Million Jersey Shore Home This Avalon, NJ home has been put on the market for just under $25 million