Get ready to catapult yourself into more fun! A huge entertainment complex is getting ready to expand in New Jersey.

Launch Entertainment, a family entertainment center with games and activities for people of all ages, is set open 2 more New Jersey locations in Morristown and New Brunswick, according to NJ.com.

And that's not all! Earlier this year, the company also announced that they've signed an agreement to open in Cherry Hill! It's projected to open in Spring 2025.

Never heard of Launch Entertainment? You may want to keep them in mind for your kid's next birthday party, group event, or even a fun, creative date night!

What is Launch Entertainment?

"We provide a unique variety of attractions desirable for all ages. Launch is the ideal place for kids, teens and adults alike to participate in active entertainment while also providing a place for families to spend time together,' their website reads.

They're mainly known as being a giant trampoline park, but there are so many other games and activities to enjoy for kids, teens and adults!

Trampoline courts

Bowling

Omni Virtual Reality

Laser Tag

Axe Throwing

Arcade

Ninja Course

Launch Pad

Rockclimbing Wall

Dodgeball

& More!

When will Launch Entertainment open in Morristown and New Brunswick?

No word yet on exact opening dates, but the first one is expected to open sometime in 2025. After that, the following locations will open 1-2 years apart from one another. So It'll be a while.

As of June 29, the upcoming locations in Cherry Hill, Morristown and New Brunswick are not yet listed on their website.

Bring on the fun! We'll keep an eye out for updates.

