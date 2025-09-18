I think one of the best times of the year to take a road trip is upon us...fall.

The temperature starts to drop a little, so it's more comfortable. The scenery is getting prettier as the leaves become colorful, and there are a lot of fun, seasonal events happening all over, like fall festivals.

If you're on board with taking a fall road trip, where should you go?

Pennsylvania town makes HGTV's 50 of the Best Small Towns in America list

HGTV has just named 50 of the Best Small Towns in America. One town from each state is on the list. Keep reading to see which town from Pennsylvania was crowned. The picture below may give you a hint.

I'm a big fan of small towns. I'm from a small, quaint town. They're much more appealing than big cities to me. You can stroll down a cute Main Street, lined with blooming trees, adorable shops, and restaurants perfect for a cozy date. There are cobblestone sidewalks lined with seasonal flowers. There are faux candles in the windows of the charming houses in the town. Many small towns have some fascinating history behind them. You get the idea.

Pennsylvania has a hidden gem that you'll love if you're a fan of small towns. It's called Latrobe. It's in Westmoreland County, part of the Pittsburgh Metropolitan area.

Have you ever heard of it? Have you ever visited it?

Latrobe was also named Best Small Town to Visit in 2018

This isn't the first time this town has been recognized. A few years ago, back in 2018, Latrobe was featured in Smithsonian Magazine as one of the best small towns to visit.

Latrobe is home to Mr. Rogers, children's TV show star

Here's what HGTV said about Latrobe, " Latrobe, Pennsylvania honors its native son, TV pioneer Fred Rogers, with the new Fred Rogers Trail. Tourists can stop at the Latrobe Brewery (the original home of Rolling Rock beer) and Saint Vincent College (home of the summer training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers), or just head to a local ice cream shop to celebrate Latrobe as the birthplace of the banana split."

Sounds like a fun place to visit.

To find out the other small towns that made the list from each state, click here.

