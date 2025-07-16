There will be another great dining option in Mercer County soon.

LaScala's Fire is expanding once again and has picked Princeton as the spot for its next location.

LaScala's Fire restaurant is coming soon to Princeton

I don't have the specifics, but the restaurant's website has marked a Princeton location as "Coming Soon."

Rob LaScala is the owner and has patterned his restaurants after his family. Way back in the early 1900s his grandparents came to Philadelphia from Italy with what he describes as just a few pennies in their pockets. They worked hard, raised a big, Italian family, and always helped their fellow immigrants.

They built two thriving businesses from the ground up, a deli/grocery store and a construction company, which built many rowhomes in Philadelphia. LaScala follows the work ethic, passion, and integrity of his grandparents and mother, Rosemary LaScala.

There are other NJ & PA locations of LaScala's Fire

Today, the LaScala restaurant group is a huge success and growing. There are currently locations in Marlton, Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, Glassboro, 7th & Chestnut in Philadelphia, University City, Villanova, Newtown Square, Northeast Philadelphia, and Upper Dublin with locations coming soon to West Chester, as well as Princeton.

LaScala describes the vibe at his LaScala's Fire restaurants as, "Classic Italian American Reimagined."

The menu has Italian classics, sushi, and more

The menu is filled with your Italian favorites, creative cocktails, and so much more.

You'll find pasta classics, gourmet pizza, panini, chicken & veal dishes, salads, loaded fries, cheesesteak eggrolls, seafood, sushi...check out the entire menu by clicking here.

For more information on LaScala's Fire, click here.

As soon as I find out more information about this new Princeton location, I'll let you know.

