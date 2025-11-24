Great news if you're a fan of Lady and the Shallot. There's an opening date for its new location in Ewing.

Lady and the Shallot has a new location in Campus Town in Ewing

The crazy popular spot (formerly in the Trenton Farmers Market) is now in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey.

READ MORE: There's a new pizza place in Campus Town

You can see the awnings with the restaurant's name on them from the bustling Route 31. Look below.

Lady and the Shallot via Facebook Lady and the Shallot via Facebook loading...

You may not realize that Campus Town is open to the public, not just the college community. It's filled with shops, restaurants, and services.

Lady and the Shallot is excited to welcome you once again.

The big reveal of the upcoming date was announced on the restaurant's social media.

Take a look below.

The owners, Francesca Avitto and Kate Wnek, have announced that their grand re-opening will be on Tuesday, December 2. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local officials on that day. The hours for opening day will be 11 AM - 3 PM.

Then, starting the next day, Wednesday, December 3, they will begin their regular hours, which will be Monday - Saturday from 9 AM - 7 PM and Sunday brunch from 9 AM - 2 PM, or as the the ladies say in their video, "They'll be open for the rest of their lives." Love it. I know their loyal fans love this news as well.

If you're not familiar with Lady and the Shallot, don't walk, run into the new location. It's an "award-winning vegan eatery with elevated plant-based dishes," according to its social media. It's 100% gluten free, nut free, and vegan.

It was one of the most popular restaurants in the Trenton Farmers Market for the past few years. It earned a fabulous reputation and has a huge following.

Lady and the Shallot via Facebook Lady and the Shallot via Facebook loading...

To check out the menu, click here. Don't worry, you can still find your old favorites and new items that will no doubt become your new favorites.

Lady and the Shallot is located at 100 Campus Town Circle, Suite 103, Ewing, New Jersey.

Congratulations Fran and Kate!

