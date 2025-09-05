Earlier this week, Lady Gaga was forced to postpone her Mayhem Ball concert in Miami, just minutes before the show was due to start. Now, Little Monsters are worried about the status of her final New York City concerts (which are slated to take place Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7).

Here's everything we know about the status of those New York City shows. But first, let’s start with a little background:

Wednesday Night: Lady Gaga Postpones Miami Concert

On Wednesday evening, Gaga said her doctors advised her to postpone a concert on the Mayhem Ball Tour in Miami due to vocal strain.

The announcement came about an hour before the show was scheduled to start, and fans had already piled into the arena when Gaga shared the news on Instagram.

"During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained and both my [doctor] and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses,” Gaga wrote in a lengthy message on social media.

The superstar seemed to be nearly as devastated as her fans about the postponed concert.

“Even though this was a hard and agonizing decision I would be more afraid of the long term implications on my voice,” she continued in part. “I am so so sorry, I tried so hard to avoid this, I take serious care of myself to be able to put on this highly demanding show.”

What About Lady Gaga’s New York City Shows?

Since then, it's natural to wonder about the status of her weekend shows in the Big Apple. Well, there have been no updates released from Madison Square Garden, Lady Gaga or her management team about the concerts.

So as as of now (5:00 pm on Friday,) the shows will go on as scheduled.

Earlier in the day, 94.5 PST reached out to officials with Madison Square Garden for any updates about the shows. They did not comment, but instead they referred our request over to Lady Gaga’s management team. As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday, we have not received a direct reply from Gaga's management.

So in my personal experience: it’s best to assume that these shows will take place as scheduled… until you’re told otherwise.

We know that can be stressful not knowing if there’s a possibility of the show being postponed.

Unfortunately, sometimes decisions are made last minute because there are so many stakeholders involved. Until then, if you have tickets: assume you’ll be seeing Gaga this weekend!

The concerts (which are slated for Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7) will mark her final New York City dates on this tour as she sold out six shows at Madison Square Garden.

If you’re lucky enough to have tickets to these shows, enjoy them! It should be an incredible night!