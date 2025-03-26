Heads up, Little Monsters: Lady Gaga IS hitting the road in support of her recently released album, Mayhem.

Yes, she’s coming to our area.

We have details about Lady Gaga’s upcoming concerts at Madison Square Garden (and how you can get tickets to the shows) right now. Keep scrolling to check that out.

Lady Gaga Announces The Mayhem Ball

Lady Gaga announced earlier this morning (Wednesday, March 26) that The MAYHEM Ball will hit a handful of arenas later this summer.

It marks Gaga’s first arena tour since 2018, which certainly was something the pop superstar acknowledged in a statement shared today.

“With The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience — something more intimate — closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create,” Gaga said.

The tour will kick off in Las Vegas in July stopping in a total of six cities (included in that list are Vegas, Chicago and Seattle).

This is Gaga’s first tour since 2022’s ‘The Chromatica Ball.'

That tour was delayed by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lady Gaga Will Return to Madison Square Garden This Summer

In our area, The MAYHEM Ball will hit Madison Square Garden in August for three shows.

Those are scheduled for:

Friday, August 22

Saturday, August 23

Tuesday, August 26

How to get Lady Gaga Tickets in NYC

Presales for select customers (CITI card holders and Verizon) take place on March 31 and April 1.

Fans can pre-register for Gaga's artist presale now until Sunday (March 30) at 8 p.m. They'll have access to tickets on April 2 at 12 pm.

You can register by clicking here.

Following that a general on-sale will begin on Thursday, April 3rd at 12 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Lady Gaga Wasn’t Planning on Touring in 2025

Lady Gaga said that she wasn’t planning on touring this year after her shows in Singapore. However, the response to the release of MAYHEM inspired her to keep going.

She said the tour came together "quickly," but she focused on a theatrical experience.

“This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters,” Gaga wrote on Instagram:

Gaga will also perform at Coachella and in Mexico City this spring.

Welcome back to NYC, Gaga!