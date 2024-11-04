Everything You Need to Know for Monday’s Lady Gaga Concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA

Little monsters are in for a treat tonight.

Music superstar Lady Gaga will headline a concert planned on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA — which is scheduled to get underway after 5 p.m. on Monday night.

We have EVERYTHING you need to know for the big event (including how to get in to the show, parking, street closures, baggage policies and more) posted below. Keep scrolling to find out.

The concert comes as the final stop on the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House.

Whether or not you’re planning to go to the event or just navigate around the city tonight, it’s certainly a huge event.

Lady Gaga & Oprah to Headline Final Kamala Harris Rally in Philly

The stage is built. Now we know who will be headlining the big event.

Since late last week, eagle eyed viewers (like our Pal HughEDillion and PhillyChitChat) noticed a massive stage was being erected on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum —overlooking the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

As we told you at that time… it was rumored that the show could feature Beyonce or Taylor Swift… both of whom have publicly endorsed Vice President Harris.

On Sunday afternoon, the lineup for the Election Eve event was confirmed by officials. The event will feature:

Lady Gaga

Fat Joe

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Ricky Martin

The Roots

Jazmine Sullivan

Oprah Winfrey

Can I Get Tickets to Monday’s Lady Gaga Get out the Vote Concert in Philadelphia?

Registration for the event is required. As of 6:00 a.m. on Monday, however, the registration was still open on the event site. Click here to view that.

Confirmation emails, which were sent to previously registered participants said guests would be able to bring a friend, but photo ID is required.

The event is general admission.

What Time is the Lady Gaga Concert Rally in Philly?

It’s likely going to be A LONG night on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Here’s a breakdown of what we know:

4:00 p.m. – Doors Open

Doors Open 8:30 p.m. – Guests are told to arrive no later than 8:30 p.m.

Guests are told to arrive no later than 8:30 p.m. 11:00 p.m. – Vice President Harris is expected to address the crowd

We're SPECULATING that the event’s biggest headliners are likely to perform and address the massive crowd between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. However, an exact list of performance times has not been released.

The Vice President will be arriving on site following another rally in Pittsburgh earlier in the evening (that event is headlined by pop star Katy Perry).

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Reading, Pa (among other locations) today.

Check-In/Arrival Info for the Event

If you’re arriving to the event, you should look for the general admission entrance at the intersection of 22nd Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway. ID will be required to enter.

If you are using a GPS to get there (or arriving via rideshare like Uber or Lyft), organizers say to use this address: 2098 Hamilton Street.

Parking is VERY limited in the immediate area for a crowd this size, by the way.

Can I Bring a Bag to the Event?

Of course, security will be VERY stringent at the event.

“All guests will pass through an airport-like screening checkpoint operated by the United States Secret Service before entering the event site,” organizers say.

Small bags are allowed, but entry could be expedited for those without bags.

A few more security notes:

All bags must be smaller than a clutch. Clear bags are preferred.

No liquids of any quantity.

No reusable water bottles (full or empty).

*If you bring a disposable beverage bottle (like water or Gatorade), it will likely need to be discarded prior to entry. No outside posters or signs (of any size) are permitted).

You may not bring a lawn chair, pet, bicycle, etc.

You can also click here to view a complete list of what's allowed onsite at the event.

Here’s a Map of the Parkway Area Ahead of the Big Rally

These maps were provided by the campaign on Sunday afternoon outlining arrival and more:

