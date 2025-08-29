This Labor Day Weekend is a SUPERSIZED throwback weekend on 94.5 PST!

We're all sad that the unofficial summer season is ending, but who says we can't have one last hurrah?

So whether you're hanging out on the roof deck in Philly, hosting a pool party in Bensalem, or driving down the shore to Wildwood, we've got you!

READ MORE: Win Sold Out Tickets to See Benson Boone in Philly

Of course, we're playing your favorite hit songs (from Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, and more) during the long, holiday weekend.

PLUS, we're also playing our favorite throwbacks from summers past with the 94 hottest songs of summer. So we've got hits from the Backstreet Boys, Iggy Azalea, and Nelly; all the way to NSYNC, Katy Perry and so many more.

Get our free mobile app

It's like being in a time capsule to 1999. You know the age of AOL Instant Messenger and Napster. Before we had adult problems like bills and inflation.

READ MORE: Win a Vinyl Copy of Taylor Swift's Album, Life of a Showgirl

But we still need your help! So if you have a request or wanna make a shout out this holiday weekend? Hit us up on the PST app to DM or DJs with your request. OR tap that mic button on the app to send us a voice memo!