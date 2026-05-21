One of the most adorable restaurants in the area is closing for good in a few weeks, according to the Patch.

La La Lobster in Yardley is closing June 28

It's La La Lobster on South Main Street. Its last day open will be Sunday, June 28.

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The owner of La La Lobster, Nicole Rabena, said the decision is bittersweet, but she's excited for the next chapter. "This little lobster shack became so much more than a restaurant to us. We are incredibly grateful for the friendships, memories, and support we've received from the Yardley community over the past six years."

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Rabena continued, "While it's bittersweet to close this chapter, we're excited for what's ahead and thankful to everyone who helped make La La Lobster so special."

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Gift cards will be accepted until the restaurant closes

There's still plenty of time to visit before it closes. If you have a gift card, it will still be honored until the last day of business (Sunday, June 28).

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A new restaurant is taking over the spot on South Main Street

A new tenant is taking over the space with a new restaurant concept. No other details were given.

The La La Lobster in Cape May is still open on Beach Avenue, serving the freshest lobster rolls and bowls around.

Burritos in Yardley also closed permanently recently

This isn't the first restaurant in Yardley to announce a closure. Another popular restaurant closed its doors recently after 10 years. It's Burritos Yardley, also on South Main Street.

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Yardley Borough Council President David Appelbaum expressed sadness over the eatery closing, saying the owners have become like family. "Let’s celebrate everything they’ve given us: great food, countless sponsored events, and unwavering support for this community," Appelbaum said. "Their presence has meant more than they may ever realize. We’re going to miss you."