It looks like there's a new restaurant coming soon to Hamilton Township (Mercer County). I noticed the sign while driving by the other day.

La Casona is the name of the new place and quick Google search revealed it may be a Latin bar and grill.

Does the building look familiar? I'll give you a hint. It's on Klockner Road. Yes, it's the old Palermo's of Hamilton location. I've been there so many times over the years. Palermo's was a great restaurant. It had live music on the weekends and the food was great...especially the pizza. I was sad when it closed. It was a great spot to meet friends.

About three years ago, there was a fire at Palermo's. It wasn't open for much longer after that.

There's no word yet as to when La Casona will be opening. I'm not sure what the inside looks like, but the outside just got a fresh coat of yellow paint, so there's progress being made.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

I checked to see if the new restaurant is on social media yet but, it doesn't appear to be.

La Casona will be located at 310 Klockner Road in Hamilton Township, near the Lawrence/Hamilton border.

I'll let you know when I find out any additional details.

