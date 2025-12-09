Kyle Schwarber is staying put in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger just signed a massive five year deal that's worth a staggering $150 million.

This will mark the biggest signing of the offseason so far for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The news was first confirmed by ESPN reporter Jeff Passan on Tuesday morning.

Schwarber is coming off an incredible 2025 season with the team. The 32-year-old hit .240 for the season. He had a league-leading 56 home runs and 132 RBIs.

It's a developing story so we'll have more information on the exact nature of the agreement soon.