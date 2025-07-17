A cool, new concept restaurant is coming to Lawrence Township, according to Community News.

It will be in Mercer On One (formerly Mercer Mall), where Hooters used to be. The transformation is already underway.

A revolving sushi bar is coming soon to Lawrence, NJ

It's Kura Sushi, a revolving sushi bar. There are over 60 locations, in 19 states, all over the country. It's the biggest revolving sushi bar chain in the United States.

There are only 5 others in New Jersey

This new location in Lawrence Township will only be the 6th in New Jersey, with other locations in Cherry Hill, Edison, Fort Lee, Jersey City, and Paramus. There are two more locations coming soon to Freehold and Parsippany.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is known for its technology, so it's sure to be cool.

How does a revolving sushi bar work? The article says there is a "dual - layer system, delivering both continuously revolving dishes and made-to-order items via an Express Belt."

Your food will be fresh as can be because of a food safety dome used called, "Mr. Fresh." It's a lid that covers your food to keep it fresh with tracking technology.

If you become a regular, your plates will be tracked in the "Bikkura Pon" prize system. You'll earn rewards for every 15 plates. This also helps with billing.

It's a pay-by-plate restaurant

Speaking of billing, you pay at Kura Sushi by plate. It's not a buffet price. Each sushi plate on the revolving bar has a set price, with things side dishes and desserts having their own prices. You can check out the menu by clicking here.

Kura Sushi in Mercer On One is due to open near the end of the year.

