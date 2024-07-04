Great news if you're a Korean hot pot lover in Gloucester County!

Popular Korean hot pot chain, KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is continuing its New Jersey expansion with a location in Deptford on the way!

According to the website, they'll be located at 1500 Almonesson Rd, in the same shopping center as Hobby Lobby, Party City and Red Lobster. It used to be a Pier 1 Imports.

Plans for this location have been in the works for about a year, and there's finally progress on the building! Signage has been put up, according to social media posts.

What is KPOT?

Curious to try? Their website promises a delicious culinary experience:

"KPOT is a unique, hands-on all-you-can-eat dining experience that merges traditional Asian Hot Pot with Korean BBQ flavors – but modernized with a full bar and a nightlife-like atmosphere."

Their hot pot dining method is prepared with simmering soups at the table with a variety of different Asian spices, sauces and ingredients, served with vegetables and thinly sliced meats that are cooked at the table. You can grill your own meats such as thinly sliced beef belly, pork, pork belly, lamb, kobe beef and chicken. Yum! Their menu also includes seafood, dumplings, veggies and more!

When will KPOT in Deptford open?

No word yet on any exact opening date. Their website simply says "Coming Soon.' Hopefully they'll be open by the end of the year!

And there's more to come! 6 more locations are in the works in New Jersey, including in:

Hazlet

Lawrenceville

Lodi

Neptune

Secaucus

Woodbridge

In the meantime, you can check out their locations currently open in New Jersey:

East Brunswick

Englewood

Jersey City

Kearny

Toms River

Union

`Keep looking out for updates!

