The hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots is playing this weekend at the Grand in Wilmington, Delaware.

Kinky Boots Is Back in The Philadelphia Area

The Boots are back! The Tony-Award winning musical, Kinky Boots, is here (this weekend only) at The Playhouse at Rodney Square in Wilmington, Delaware.

If you've never seen this hit musical, it's one of my favorite shows.

Kinky Boots follows the journey of two people with nothing in common... or so they think. Charlie reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. He tries to live up to his father's legacy and save the business, but it turns out he needs the help of others. Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos.

The book is written by the legendary Harvey Fierstein and the show's music and score are written by Cyndi Lauper. What more could you ask for?

We chatted with Jason Daniel Chacon earlier this week. He plays Don in the show, and he says he's excited to come to the area to share this story because it has a lot of heart.

"It's a message of acceptance and love and seeing people for who they are. And that's something that's been a bit of a lost art these days," cast member Jason Daniel Chacon told me in an interview this week. He's playing the role of Don, who undergoes a massive transformation on stage each night. We won't spoil it too much.

It's the perfect way to spend Mother's Day Weekend or just a night out with the girls.

Chacon tells us to bring the energy and the stilettos if you're going to the show. He says the performers feed off the energy and vibe from theater goers each night.

You can click here to grab your tickets right now. Some seats remain for all of the performances this weekend.

Why Go To Wilmington, Delaware For a Show?

I know EXACTLY what you’re thinking: why would I go to Wilmington, Del. to see a show? I'm here to tell you that there is no reason not to go to Wilmington, Delaware to see a show.

I've been heading to the Playhouse for a few years now to see shows (including Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and Come From Away). And I can honestly say that the beauty of The Playhouse on Rodney Square BLEW my mind. It is a state-of-the-art stunning theater located in the perfect downtown of Wilmington, Del. (so it’s filled with restaurants, bars and more for your visit).

And, yes, It's MUCH easier to get to Wilmington, Del. than you probably realize. It’s only a 35-minute drive from Center City.

It's easy to get to the Playhouse on mass transit. It's a VERY short ride away on Amtrak (or SEPTA).

My best friend and I have developed a bit of a routine when we go to Wilmington, Delaware for a show. We typically board a (very affordable) Amtrak Train at 30th Street Station and in under 30 minutes we arrive steps away from the state-of-the-art theater in Downtown Wilmington. While we're there we have a dinner and pre-show cocktail.