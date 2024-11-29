Just in time for the holiday shopping season comes the news that the best mall in America for shopping is right here in Pennsylvania.

It's King of Prussia Mall, located in Upper Merion Township. I'm sure you've been there or at least heard of it.

Affectionately known as KOP in our area, the trendy mall has been named the top shopping destination in the U.S., according to a recent study conducted by Priority Software, a retail cloud-ERP solution provider.

Google Google loading...

The study ranked the 20 largest malls in the country, giving each a score based on five key factors: mall size, average Google rating, the number of Instagram posts, parking spaces, and stores per 10,000 square feet.

King of Prussia Mall leads the pack, with its impressive size and popularity.

Get our free mobile app

It’s the third-largest mall in the U.S.

Did you know KOP has a whopping 13,400 parking spaces and 450 stores?

Google Google loading...

A bunch of new stores and restaurants opened recently.

When it comes to Instagram, KOP is also ahead of the game, with over 186,000 Instagram posts, making it the third most "Instagrammable" mall in America.

KOP even beat the Mall of America in some areas.

It has more stores and more Instagram posts per square foot than the Mall of America, with 1.6 stores per 10,000 square feet, compared to the Mall of America's 0.93 stores.

Houston's The Galleria comes in second overall. With over 400 stores across 2.4 million square feet of space, it has the highest number of stores per square foot in the top 20. It also boasts more than 13,000 parking spaces and a solid 4.5-star Google rating.

READ MORE: AMC Theatres Issued Strong Warning to Guests

If you’re looking for a great shopping experience to get your holiday list taken care of, head to King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania, it’s officially the best.

It's so easy to get to, right off the PA Turnpike.

LOOK: The 12 Biggest Malls in America Check out the 12 largest malls in America -- their size will shock you.