Well, there's no more pizza places in downtown Asbury Park where you can just get a slice of pizza. Sigh.

Killer Pizza in Asbury Park is Closing for Good After 2 Years

Killer Pies made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday (June 11, 2024) that it is closing its doors for good after a little over two years.

The post read, "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take, right? Although our vision fell short, we will never forget the last two and a half years and all the support and love that the community of Asbury Park showed us. It really was a hell of a killer time."

Killer Pizza Served New York Style Pizza

Killer Pies was unique. It was a type of pizza and sandwich place Asbury Park hasn't seen before. A NY-Style pizza was served. They had a mustard pie called The Spicy Brown, sandwiches, salads, wings, housemade, organic soda, and more.

Get our free mobile app

There was also a pick-up window open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, perfect for your late-night pizza cravings after hitting the bars. It had the coolest vibe.

Killer Pizza Owners Are Opening a Bar in Nashville This Summer

NJ.com is reporting that the owner's next project could be a little more south. In a now-expired Instagram Story, what seems like a Nashville bar called Asbury may be opening later this summer on Demonbreun Street.

Killer Pies was located on the corner of Mattison Avenue. It's a beautiful brick building with old charm, like a lot of Asbury Park.

READ MORE: Here's The Best Steakhouse in NJ

Take a look...

Google Google loading...

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants, especially smaller ones, have struggled to survive. Food prices have surged, rent has gone up in many places, and it's hard to find good help.

It's such a bummer seeing so many empty businesses.

Inside Joe Pesci's Hilariously Over-The-Top Lavallette Mansion Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan