Unique Pizza Restaurant Killer Pies in Asbury Park, NJ Closed For Good

Unique Pizza Restaurant Killer Pies in Asbury Park, NJ Closed For Good

Canva

Well, there's no more pizza places in downtown Asbury Park where you can just get a slice of pizza. Sigh.

Killer Pizza in Asbury Park is Closing for Good After 2 Years

Killer Pies made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday (June 11, 2024) that it is closing its doors for good after a little over two years.

The post read, "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take, right? Although our vision fell short, we will never forget the last two and a half years and all the support and love that the community of Asbury Park showed us. It really was a hell of a killer time."

Killer Pizza Served New York Style Pizza

Killer Pies was unique. It was a type of pizza and sandwich place Asbury Park hasn't seen before. A NY-Style pizza was served. They had a mustard pie called The Spicy Brown, sandwiches, salads, wings, housemade, organic soda, and more.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

There was also a pick-up window open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, perfect for your late-night pizza cravings after hitting the bars. It had the coolest vibe.

Killer Pizza Owners Are Opening a Bar in Nashville This Summer

NJ.com is reporting that the owner's next project could be a little more south. In a now-expired Instagram Story, what seems like a Nashville bar called Asbury may be opening later this summer on Demonbreun Street.

Killer Pies was located on the corner of Mattison Avenue. It's a beautiful brick building with old charm, like a lot of Asbury Park.

READ MORE: Here's The Best Steakhouse in NJ

Take a look...

Google
loading...

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants, especially smaller ones, have struggled to survive. Food prices have surged, rent has gone up in many places, and it's hard to find good help.

It's such a bummer seeing so many empty businesses.

Inside Joe Pesci's Hilariously Over-The-Top Lavallette Mansion

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

The Most Horrifically Haunted Places in New Jersey

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Filed Under: Asbury Park
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM