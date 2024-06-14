Unique Pizza Restaurant Killer Pies in Asbury Park, NJ Closed For Good
Well, there's no more pizza places in downtown Asbury Park where you can just get a slice of pizza. Sigh.
Killer Pizza in Asbury Park is Closing for Good After 2 Years
Killer Pies made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday (June 11, 2024) that it is closing its doors for good after a little over two years.
The post read, "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take, right? Although our vision fell short, we will never forget the last two and a half years and all the support and love that the community of Asbury Park showed us. It really was a hell of a killer time."
Killer Pizza Served New York Style Pizza
Killer Pies was unique. It was a type of pizza and sandwich place Asbury Park hasn't seen before. A NY-Style pizza was served. They had a mustard pie called The Spicy Brown, sandwiches, salads, wings, housemade, organic soda, and more.
There was also a pick-up window open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, perfect for your late-night pizza cravings after hitting the bars. It had the coolest vibe.
Killer Pizza Owners Are Opening a Bar in Nashville This Summer
NJ.com is reporting that the owner's next project could be a little more south. In a now-expired Instagram Story, what seems like a Nashville bar called Asbury may be opening later this summer on Demonbreun Street.
Killer Pies was located on the corner of Mattison Avenue. It's a beautiful brick building with old charm, like a lot of Asbury Park.
READ MORE: Here's The Best Steakhouse in NJ
Take a look...
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants, especially smaller ones, have struggled to survive. Food prices have surged, rent has gone up in many places, and it's hard to find good help.
It's such a bummer seeing so many empty businesses.
Inside Joe Pesci's Hilariously Over-The-Top Lavallette Mansion
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan
The Most Horrifically Haunted Places in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan