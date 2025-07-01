Killer Bees On the Move in The U.S. Are they headed to NY, NJ & PA next?
Oh my. This is a terrifying.
USA Today is reporting that Africanized honey bees, otherwise known as "killer bees" are slowly starting to move towards the northern U.S.
Killer bees are currently in 13 U.S. states
Right now they can be found in 13 out of the 50 states. Are they headed here next? They could be.
Have you heard of these killer bees before, besides in a movie or on TV? They're scary. You have to be careful. They can attack you and your pets.
This USA TODAY article talks about how a man was attacked and died while mowing his lawn. Three people had to go to the hospital after tree trimmers shook up a colony. A woman's horses were stung thousands of times and died after her lawn mower made them mad. Yikes.
READ MORE: Your mail carrier may leave a dryer sheet in your mailbox; here's why
They attack to keep predators away
Scientists have studied these killer bees and determined that they attack in defense. Their nasty tempers are to keep away predators, and we humans sometimes get in the way.
Some scary facts about these killer bees: They can chase you for up to a mile, even sometimes following vehicles. They can sting through beekeeper's thick gear. Once they sting, they die.
Killer bees first came to the U.S. in the 1990s
These killer bees were first spotted in the U.S. back in the 1990s and are now present in these 13 states:
Florida
Alabama
Georgia
Louisiana
Arkansas
READ MORE: If you live in NJ or PA, never buy your child a blue swimsuit
Mississippi
Texas
California
Nevada,
Utah
Arizona
New Mexico
Oklahoma
As of now there are no killer bees in the tri-state area. Scientists said the spread is slow. Let's hope it stays like that.
For more information, you can read the article in its entirely by clicking here.
13 Retro Brands Quietly Making Big Comebacks
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: The richest town in every state
Gallery Credit: Stacker