A popular, local healthy meal-prep spot has officially expanded to Ewing Township.

Kenny's Meals is now open in the new Ewing Town Center

Kenny's Meals is now open in the new Ewing Town Center. The address is 5 Midway Lane (across from the shopping center where Firkin Tavern is). Don't sleep on this great place.

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Kenny's Meals via Facebook Kenny's Meals via Facebook

Kenny's Meals gives you a healthy way to eat every day. There are 40 different options to choose from, so the chances of you getting sick of the same old thing are slim.

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Meals are restocked in the store every day. All meals are fresh and ready for you, never frozen. The meals are very affordable, too, with each one priced at only $10. Who says eating healthy has to be expensive? Not at Kenny's Meals.

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Kenny's Meals via Facebook Kenny's Meals via Facebook

There are chicken, turkey, beef, pork, and seafood meals. The cheesesteak potato bowl with peppers and onions sounds absolutely delicious. I'm going to have to give it a try.

Kenny's Meals via Facebook Kenny's Meals via Facebook

So, stop in and check it out. There's no subscription. Just browse the cases, pick your meal, grab, and go. It couldn't be easier. There are also energy drinks, protein drinks, protein bars, and supplements. You can order online, too. Delivery is available if you're within 10 miles of the store. It's a perfect option when you can't get out of the office or have kids at home, or you're in the middle of binge-watching your favorite show.

Kenny's Meals Ewing is the Mercer County-based meal prep service's 7th location. You can also find Kenny's Meals in Lawrence Township, Marlton, Bordentown, Red Bank, North Brunswick, and Newtown, PA (Bucks County). A Center City Philadelphia location is also in the works.

Don't miss this hot spot. Kenny's Meals Ewing is open daily. The hours are 8 AM to 8 PM on weekdays and 9 AM to 5 PM on weekends. Check out the website by clicking here.