Meal prep services have really caught on over the past few years. So much so that a popular company in Mercer County is expanding again by opening another local store.

Kenny's Meals is opening a new store in Ewing

Kenny's Meals, based in Lawrence Township, just announced on Facebook that it's busy preparing a new location in Ewing.

It will be in the new Ewing Town Center

The post reads, "New Store Alert. Kenny's Meals is coming to Ewing Town Center - right inside the apartment complex! Fresh, healthy meals made daily will now be just steps away. Perfectly located near Trenton - Mercer Airport and The College of New Jersey, we're here to fuel students, locals, and travelers alike. This spot will elevate the entire community and good vibes."

You know how it is...you're hungry and too busy or tired to cook, so you grab something quick, which is usually not good for you.

Kenny's Meals makes it easy to grab something healthy...and it couldn't be any easier, it's prepared for you.

Kenny's Meals offers over 35 healthy meals that are ready-to-eat

This is exciting. Kenny's Meals has over 35 Ready-to-eat meals that you can grab and go. There's an Asian Beef and Broccoli Rice Bowl, BBQ Chicken & Roasted Potatoes, Hibachi Steak & Cauliflower Rice, Chipotle Chicken Rice Bowl Mexi Corn Sour Cream and Cheese, Steak Big Mac Rice Bowl & Pickles, Buffalo Chicken Brown Rice Bowl, and many more.

Delivery is available if you're close to the store

Check out the entire lineup of meals and order online by clicking here. There is delivery available if you're within 5 miles of the store. You can also stop into any of the stores and grab meals. Kenny's Meals also has protein shakes, juices, and other drinks.

Here's where Kenny's Meals are located:

Lawrence Township: 4110 Quakerbridge Road #10. The phone number there is (609) 920-5211.

Marlton: 1041 Route 73 North. The phone number there is (856) 210-7555.

Opening soon in Ewing, NJ and Newtown, PA.

Check out the website here and stop in to support this great, local business.

