Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as Running Mate
Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for Vice Presidential nominee for the Democratic party, reports say.
The news was first reported by CNN, who said multiple sources confirmed the news to them just before 9 am on Tuesday morning.
Walz is in his second term as the governor of Minnesota. He will appear with Harris in Philadelphia for a rally today before the pair campaign across battleground states.
