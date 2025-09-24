There's a new beauty outlet in Quaker Bridge Mall to check out for all of your makeup and skincare needs, according to the Simon Mall's website.

K Beauty Outlet is now open in Quaker Bridge Mall

It's K Beauty Outlet. It opened on Friday (September 19).

It's on the lower level by The Cheesecake Factory

It's on the lower level, between The Cheesecake Factory and Ann Taylor. For easy access, you can use entrance 4 by The Cheesecake Factory.

If you're not familiar, the mall website says, "At K-Beauty Outlet, we are committed to offering a wide range of authentic Korean skincare and beauty products. We take pride in providing you with the best service and high-quality products that you will love, making our store a trusted destination for K-beauty in New Jersey."

It's the first K Beauty Outlet in Mercer County

This is the very first Mercer County location of the beauty product outlet. Local fans are thrilled they don't have to drive to Edison anymore to stock up on their favorite makeup, skincare, sunscreens, and more.

Other locations in New Jersey include Woodbridge, Edgewater, East Rutherford, and Wayne. There are also stores on North 10th Street in Philadelphia and New York.

KPOT is also new in Quaker Bridge Mall

Also new in Quaker Bridge Mall is KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot.

The popular restaurant, where Brio Tuscan Grille was, is next to The Cheesecake Factory. The grand opening was on August 18. You can enter from the parking lot of in the mall, near JCPenney.

Quaker Bridge Mall is located on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.

Mall hours are Monday - Saturday from 10 AM - 9 PM. Sunday from 11 AM - 6 PM.

