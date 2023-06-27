Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parts of Mercer & Bucks County Tuesday Evening

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Mercer County, NJ and Bucks County, PA. until at least 5:30 pm on Tuesday (June 27).

The warning is in effect for Southeastern Bucks County, West Central Mercer County, and Northeastern Philadelphia.

The storm could have 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

This means that minor damage to vehicles is possible. Plus, there's the risk of wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 5:10 pm, the storm was located over Bensalem, Pa. moving to the northeast at about 15 mph.

The warning includes the towns of: Trenton, Ewing, Newtown, Langhorne, Penned and more.

We'll keep you updated as this storm (and others) move through the area.