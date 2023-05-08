There's a seafood restaurant in Bucks County that's quite a hidden gem.

It's called Jules @ Market. It's ocean to table dining and you're going to love it.

Bucks County magazine gave it a glowing review so I wanted to make sure you knew how fabulous it is.

Jules @ Market has a hip, trendy vibe with an open kitchen, which is so cool. You'll get to see the chefs at work. Bucks County magazine says it's, "Where a team of chefs and servers perform their seamless choreography for their receptive audience."

Julia Maria (Jules), the owner, is just one of the talented chefs. There's always classic jazz music playing throughout the restaurant and a big movie projection.

This is more than just dinner, you're going to be entertained.

Jules @ Market has a raw bar, salads, starters, seafood, fillets, whole fish, and a chop house. There will be new pasta dishes this summer too.

The Lobster Gnocchi (above) is hand rolled, cut in house and made fresh every day. Doesn't it look amazing?

Indulge in an Oyster Flight, a Seafood Tower. There's so much to choose from. Check out the menu here.

It's received many awards since opening its doors in 2017 in lovely, historic Bristol Borough. "Best Seafood" by Philadelphia Magazine. "Best Seafood Restaurant" by Bucks Happening. One of the "Best in Bucks" for a few years and winner of Open Table Diners Choice awards.

Don't like seafood? Oh, you will after a visit to Jules @ Market. Chef Bob Williams says he hears it all the time. Guests tell him, "I love seafood now. Never did before." Many refer to the restaurant as a "hidden gem."

What are you waiting for? Experience Jules @ Market. Make a reservation now by clicking here. I have a feeling it won't be your only visit.

It's BYOB.

Enjoy.