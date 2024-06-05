Oh geez. This is not the news I wanted today, or any day for that matter.

CBS News is reporting that huge, venomous, flying spiders are heading towards New Jersey. Ugh.

Photo by Mathew Schwartz on Unplash Photo by Mathew Schwartz on Unplash loading...

You'd better run, duck, hide...whatever you have to do to avoid these suckers. If you're rolling your eyes, thinking I'm being way too dramatic, you're right, I'm just kidding.

I'm not staying locked in my home, but, I'll be honest, I hope I don't run into one of these things.

Joro spiders are heading for NJ

They're called Joro spiders. Yes, they are everything I just said...big (4-inch long legs), venomous, and they fly through the air, unlike other spiders.

You won't be able to miss them. The female Joro spiders are bright yellow and gray.

Here's some good news...even though Joro spiders are venomous, it's important to know they're not poisonous to humans or pets. Phew.

Joro spiders are not poisonous to humans or pets

Invasive species expert, David Coyle, says, "That venom is is reserved for the critters that get caught up in their webs, including, butterflies, wasps, and cockroaches. They could also pose a threat to native spiders. We have no evidence that they've done any damage to a person or a pet."

University of Georgia researcher, Andy Davis, said in the New York Times back in December he thinks we could see them pop up in the New York, New Jersey area sometime this summer.

Photo by Mathew Schwartz on Unplash, Canva Photo by Mathew Schwartz on Unplash, Canva loading...

Oh goodie, I can't wait. Eyeroll.

Joro spiders are prevalent in Northeastern states

The Joro spiders have already been spotted in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, and Maryland, to name a few...see the travel pattern...they're moving our way.

Remember, although they're pretty scary looking, they're not poisonous to humans or pets. You don't have to run and hide.

For more information, click here.

Here's Jason Kelce's $2.2 Million Beach House in Sea Isle City, New Jersey Ever since Jason Kelce made his emotional retirement announcement, the former Eagles Center has embraced the post-football life. Having grown up in Ohio and playing College Football at the University of Cincinnati, some would think Jason Kelce would spend his post-career years back at home, but he has chosen to live in New Jersey.

Thanks to his wife Kylie growing up in the Suburban Philadelphia area and playing his entire NFL career for the Eagles, Jason Kelce has now planted his life here in Eagles Country. After vacationing in Sea Isle City for years, the Kelces have purchased a Beach House in South Jersey. Makes sense considering Sea Isle City is one of the 50 Best Places to Retire in New Jersey and one of the best towns to live in Cape May County Reportedly sold for $2.2 Million right off the boardwalk, check out Jason Kelce's Sea Isle City Beach House Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media