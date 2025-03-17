They've been to the Year 3000, and now they're back in native New Jersey to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a group.

The Jonas Brothers are set to rock American Dream with JonasCon on Sunday March 23rd, and we've got VIP passes to get you right in on the action.

To show their appreciation for their loyal fans, JonasCon will feature events, DJ sets, Q&A panels, pop-up surprises, retail, trivia, and many more experiences.

The VIP pass will not only give you access to exclusive events, but also a performance by the Jonas Brothers themselves. This is one prize you do not want to miss.

Ready to win? Download our app now and enter to win below.

Get our free mobile app

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Contest runs through 12 noon on Thursday, March 20th. Winner will be contacted later that day. Prize is courtesy of Republic Records.

Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!