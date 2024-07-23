Hollywood has come to Mercer County, New Jersey.

Two big stars are working on a new project in downtown Princeton that's set to air later this year or early 2025.

I saw on the bent spoon's now-expired Instagram story that Jon Hamm and Amanda Peet were spotted in Palmer Square.

They were at Thomas Sweet Chocolate, near the bent spoon, filming scenes for their upcoming Apple TV+ series, Your Friends and Neighbors.

Hamm also filmed in the Yankee Doodle Tap Room, inside the Nassau Inn, according to TAPinto Princeton.

A crowd gathered outside of the Nassau Inn, hoping to catch a glimpse of the star.

Hamm plays "Coop," according to Deadline. He's a "recently divorced hedge fund manager who, after being fired, resorts to stealing from the wealthy residents in his tony upstate New York suburb in order to keep his family's lifestyle afloat. These petty crimes begin to reinvigorate him until he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time."

If you were in the Palmer Square area yesterday (Monday, July 22) it was hard to miss all of the production trucks and tractor-trailers carrying all of the filming equipment. It was quite a scene.

I haven't heard if anymore filming will take place in Princeton, but it was cool while it lasted.

Filming for this project also took place in Rye City, New York, back in April.

The Apple TV+ series, Your Friends and Neighbors, is set to air in late 2024 or early 2025.

I hope they do more filming in Princeton. It's exciting to know there are celebrities close by.

For more information about the upcoming show, click here.

