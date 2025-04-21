This is a HUGE change for the undeniable king of Italian ice in Philadelphia.

We’re talking about John’s Water Ice, which has been around in Philly for DECADES serving up their family recipe of Italian ice ever spring and summer in Philly.

But that’ll change soon… sort of.

So what’s in store? Well, it’s good news.

Of course, it’s been an ongoing development for the popular seasonal shop.

John’s Water Ice Has Expanded in Recent Years

Now in its third generation, John’s has expanded quite a bit in recent years. They no longer ONLY operate their flagship location at 701 Christian in Bella Vista.

The shop opened earlier this month and it actually marked its 80th year in business!

Now they operate six other locations in the area including one on 7th Street (next to Angelina’s Pizza) and one on Callowhill (near Ricci’s Hoagies).

They have also expanded to the suburbs with a location on Philmont Ave in Huntingdon Valley.

But that was their ONLY suburban location… until now…

John’s Water Ice Is Coming to New Jersey

Soon, you’ll be able to have a taste of Philly when you’re down the Shore for the summer.

John’s Water Ice just announced plans that they will expand and open a shop in New Jersey. It marks their FIRST location in the Garden State so far.

Where will it be?

They say the shop will open in North Wildwood (near 20th and the Boardwalk).

It wasn’t immediately clear when the shop would open, but with the summer 2025 season just days away, you can probably expect that it won’t be too far away.

