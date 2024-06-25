There's going to be a new restaurant in Bordentown.

ROI NJ is reporting that Jimmy's American Grill, a popular spot on Route 130 has been sold to a local restaurant chain.

According to the company that brokered the sale, Bielat Santore & Company, the buyer is B2 Bistro + Bar.

This will be the 7th restaurant in the B2 Bistro + Bar restaurant group.

There are other locations in North Brunswick, Point Pleasant Beach, Red Bank, Toms River, Bayville, and Reading, Pennsylvania.

If you've ever been to Jimmy's American Grill, you know it's a big place. There's a huge bar area, main dining room, the coolest indoor/outdoor patio, and a private room.

I've hosted several events in the patio area for 94.5 PST over the years. It's a great party space.

Jimmy's can hold up to 300 people.

The owner of Jimmy's American Grill, Jimmy Manetas, also owns a few diners. I wonder if this is the start of him heading towards retirement. The restaurant business is grueling, especially in a post-pandemic world. We'll see.

I haven't heard of B2 Bistro + Bar, so I checked out the website. It looks great.

It's described like this: "Experience our garden-to-table bistro-style creations and our exceptional assortment of craft beer, eclectic wine list, and artfully-prepared cocktails."

The menu looks fabulous. You can check it out by clicking here

No word on when the transition to B2 Bistro + Bar will take place.

I have a gift card to Jimmy's that I'd better use quickly.

The new B2 Bistro + Bar in Bordentown will be located at 140 Route 130 South in Bordentown.

