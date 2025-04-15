MTV's Jersey Shore star, Sammi Giancola, affectionately known as Sammi Sweetheart has announced even more exciting news in her life.

Sammi Giancola is pregnant with her first baby

We all recently heard the amazing news that Sammi and her fiance, Justin May, are expecting their first baby.

This recent news was especially sweet as she has struggled with infertility.

READ MORE: It won't cost you anything to get on these NJ beaches

Giancola is expanding her clothing boutique, Sweetheart Coast

Now, Giancola posted on her social media Monday afternoon (April 14) that she's expanding her Sweetheart Coast boutique.

Sweetheart Coast's flagship store is in Ocean City, NJ

As of right now, the only location of Sweetheart Coast is located on the Ocean City, NJ boardwalk.

Ocean City, NJ is my happy place and I've visited Sammi's shop many times.

Sweetheart Coast via Facebook/Canva Sweetheart Coast via Facebook/Canva loading...

The clothes are so cute, and of course, I'm always hoping to run into Sammi herself, who's there often, managing things.

There's about to be another Sweetheart Coast location, and it's going to be opening soon.

Get our free mobile app

Sweetheart Coast's second location will be in Atlantic City

The second Sweetheart Coast boutique will be in Atlantic City, NJ, which isn't that far from Ocean City. It's just a few shore towns away.

Sweetheart Coast via Facebook/Canva Sweetheart Coast via Facebook/Canva loading...

The new shop will be at Ocean Casino Resort (500 Boardwalk).

Sammi's post read, "I am so pumped and excited to finally be able to share this HUGE news...my baby, Sweetheart Coast will be opening up a second location at Ocean Casino Atlantic City this summer!! Come on down and shop with us and make sure to follow us to stay tuned for opening date + more."

READ MORE: Reimagined Atlantic City Airshow is on for Summer 2025

I'm so happy for Sammi and can't wait to visit the new place.

I'll let you know when I hear the grand opening date.

Some Of The Jersey Shore's Amazing Boardwalks