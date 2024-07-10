The gang's all here! Well - most of them.

Looks like we'll be seeing more 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' content soon! Pauly, Vinny, Ronnie, and Mike were just recently seen with film crews having a "boy's night" out in Atlantic City!

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Premiere Party Getty Images for MTV loading...

According to Asbury Park Press, the bromance quadruple was filming show content at the Borgata casino in the Old Homestead Steakhouse on July 7.

According to sources, they splurged on a seafood tower, lobster prime rib and steak to celebrate Mike and Pauly's birthdays!

They all took a picture together at the restaurant! So happy and healthy-looking.

After that, they went clubbing at Borgata's Premiere Nightclub, where Pauly spun the records! (Are you getting FOMO right now? Because I am!)

This sure seems to be quite a special occasion since Ronnie was there this time! His presence on the show has been spotty in recent years ever since he was arrested for domestic abuse charges back in 2021. Not to mention his touch-and-go relationship with his ex, Sammi "Sweetheart."

You may recall his return to the show with his emotional apology to the whole 'family.'

Who knows what drama they could have been dishing on for the camera crews? There's certainly a hot topic to touch on!

Earlier this year, Angelina Pivarnick was arrested on several criminal charges, including assault, obstruction, criminal mischief, and even resisting arrest! Her court date happens later this month.

We'll have to wait and see just exactly what they got up to when the episode airs!

